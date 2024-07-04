Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Gift hampers to Lord Shrinath ji; closer look into couple’s celebratory packages for Mameru ceremony

The countdown for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has already started. The couple is all set to tie the nuptial knot on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. Several global artists are likely to dazzle the evening. Ahead of the couple’s big day, the Ambani family hosted a Mameru ceremony on Wednesday, i.e., July 3.

Not only the family but also guests stunned in their traditional best for the occasion. Meanwhile, we caught our hands on one of the videos that showcase the cutest hamper made especially for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, for their Mameru ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's gift hamper for Mameru ceremony

A video has been posted by an Instagram page by the name, Gifts Tell All. The video gives a closer glimpse of an adorable gift hamper for the much-in-love couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the video, one can see several gift boxes along with an orange-colored gift package by a luxurious brand.

We can also see a beautiful silver figurine of lord Shrinath ji along with a beautiful photo frame of the couple from their Hastakshar ceremony event of the first pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar. Moreover, there's a card with the names "Nita Anant Radhika" displayed. The large gift package is adorned with flowers, leaves, and adorable soft toys.

“A beautiful hamper created for the occasion of Anant and Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Function,” reads the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Inside visual of Garba evening hosted by Kokilaben Ambani for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

In addition to this, we also found another magnificent video giving a closer look into the garba night that has been hosted by Kokilaben Ambani for her grandson, Anant and his fiancé Radhika Merchant. In the video, we can see the venue decorated in pink theme with the statues of lord Radha-Krishna. Furthermore, we can also see several flower pots placed beside; adding to the ethereal beauty of the venue.

Take a look;

Anant and Radhika will be having a grand sangeet ceremony tomorrow i.e. July 5, Friday. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Karan Aujla and Badshah are all set to perform on the couple’s special day. Additionally, Bruno Mars is also likely to perform at the special celebrations.

The couple will finally tie the knot on July 12 at NMACC in Mumbai.

