Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Justin Bieber to perform at couple's starry sangeet? Here’s what we know

Social media is yet again abuzz with the grand wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The couple will tie the nuptial knot on July 12. Before their big day, the couple is all set to have a magnificent sangeet ceremony tomorrow, July 5. While names of several global sensations are reported to dazzle the stage, the latest reports have suggested that Justin Bieber is also going to perform on the couple’s special day.

Justin Bieber to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Recent reports suggest that Canadian singer Justin Bieber has arrived in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A video featuring the entourage of swanky cars has also been shared widely on the internet. However, there is still no confirmation about his arrival.

On the other hand, a recent report published in India Today claims that Justin Bieber is the latest addition to the lineup of exciting stars likely to perform at the couple’s sangeet ceremony. The global sensation is known for his chart-buster songs like Baby, Never Say Never, Stay, Peaches and more.

An exciting line-up of artists performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

It is worth mentioning that an earlier report by the portal also suggested that Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in talks to perform at Radhika and Anant's wedding functions.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you on Wednesday, July 3 that Punjabi sensations Badshah and Karan Aujla will also be adding their touch to the glittery evening. Additionally, Bruno Mars is also likely to swoon over the guests with his magical tunes.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The wedding festivities for Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, commenced on June 29 with an intimate puja ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia. This was followed by a mass wedding organized by the billionaire family for over 50 underprivileged couples from Maharashtra’s Palghar on July 2.

On July 3, the families of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant came together for a Mameru ceremony at Antilia. Bollywood celebs including Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, Manushi Chhillar, and Orry were seen attending the celebrations.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The three-day-long celebrations will conclude on July 14 with a grand wedding reception.

