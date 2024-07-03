Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Badshah, Karan Aujla to set the mood at couple’s sangeet night

The highly-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is just days away. The visuals from their grand pre-wedding celebrations have already been stirring the internet. While the invite from the couple’s sangeet ceremony surfaced just a while back, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Karan Aujla and Badshah are all set to dazzle the sangeet evening.

Karan Aujla and Badshah to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony is all set to take place in Mumbai on Friday, i.e. July 5, 2024. Meanwhile, a source close to the couple has exclusively informed us that Punjabi singing sensations Badshah and Karan Aujla are all set to perform at the couple’s musical evening.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

It is worth mentioning that the invite from Radhika and Anant’s sangeet ceremony surfaced on the internet. According to the leaked invite, hailed as “Radhika & Anant’s Celebration of Hearts,” the evening is described as “a night of song, dance and wonder.”

The sangeet ceremony will start at 7 PM onwards in The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The dress code for the special evening is kept as Indian Regal Glam. Reportedly, the grand theater hosting the special evening has a seating capacity of 2000 people.

Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey in talks to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

It is worth mentioning that a report published in India Today claimed that popular Hollywood singers Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in talks to perform at the couple's Mumbai wedding.

A source informed the portal that the singers might arrive in India to perform at the wedding celebrations that are set to take place between July 12-14. It also informed that discussions and negotiations are currently underway to secure the dates of these artists for the wedding ceremony.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

On Tuesday, the entire Ambani family was seen at the mass wedding ceremony of 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar. The special ceremony was a part of the pre-wedding festivities and took place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai. The special ceremony was attended by nearly 800 people, including the family members of the couples.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding will take place on July 12. They will have a Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

