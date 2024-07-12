Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mame Khan’s folk flavor, Kavita Seth’s sufi melody and more singers finely tune the ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are exchanging vows in a grand ceremony in Mumbai today (July 12) and the world is celebrating like it's their ceremony. As Pinkvilla keeps you updated with every minute of what’s happening inside the mega gala, here’s a compilation of all singers who are finely tuning the couple’s big day with their melodious voices.

Mame Khan and Kavita Seth bring home the sounds of India

In a clip that is going viral, Mame Khan can be seen singing the folk song Laal Peeli Ankhiya which was recently recreated by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in their movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Sufi artist Kavita Seth on the other hand reprised her iconic Iktara song from Wake Up Sid. Don’t miss Stebin Ben’s take on fresh and heartwarming new-era songs in a followed-by video.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding is currently underway in Mumbai.

