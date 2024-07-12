Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan dance to Bhangda Paale with Nita Ambani in INSIDE clip; Suhana, Vicky Kaushal join

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding day has finally arrived, and several moments from the big day are going viral on social media. A new video has surfaced showing Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dancing and enjoying themselves with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and the groom.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan groove with Nita Ambani

In a video from Anant and Radhika's wedding day, actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Vicky Kaushal are seen all graced in the celebrations. The celebrities can be seen dancing with Nita Ambani and the groom, Anant, to the iconic song Bhangda Paale. Meanwhile, Vicky, alongside his wife Katrina Kaif, showcases his true Punjabi Munda vibes, leaving Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr. Nene, in awe.

In the same video, Nita Ambani is also seen sharing a warm moment with SRK's daughter, Suhana, as they dance together and enjoy the festivities.

Check out the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan shares a warm hug with Nita Ambani

In a viral inside video from Anant and Radhika's big day, the Pathaan actor is seen dancing his heart out and sharing a warm hug with Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Check it out here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rajinikanth, Rajkummar Rao, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others have gathered for the Lagan ceremony.

Numerous videos from groom Anant's Baaraat ceremony are circulating on social media, featuring stars like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Shikhar Pahariya, and Veer Pahariya dancing with infectious energy and enthusiasm.

After Shubh Lagan on July 12, 2024, The festivities will proceed with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, followed by the grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

