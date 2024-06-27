Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-wedding: Bride-to-be and Ananya Panday pose with Orry at Masquerade Ball; see PICS

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married in July 2024. The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town over the past few months. After a three-day affair in Jamnagar in March, the couple and their guests recently enjoyed a cruise around Europe. New pictures of the bride-to-be and actress Ananya Panday from the Masquerade Ball during the pre-wedding have been shared by Orry.

Radhika Merchant and Ananya Panday slay the theme in new PICS from Cannes Masquerade Ball

Today, June 27, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the grand Masquerade party that took place in Cannes, France. Orry wore a black formal suit, but what grabbed attention was his multi-colored butterfly mask. He posted a photo with the soon-to-be bride, Radhika Merchant, who was a vision in her blue gown and net mask.

Orry’s post also offered a peek into the venue of the party, which was adorned with hedges and glass candles.

In the caption, he wrote, “Butterfly butterfly, where are you going.” Have a look at the post here!

On his Instagram Stories, Orry posted a snapshot with Ananya Panday. Ananya looked stunning in her black gown, paired with a matching net eye mask. She reshared the story and used a sticker saying, “Sweet memories.”

Check it out!

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also shared pictures from the party with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia wore a stunning silver dress, while Ranbir looked dapper in a velvet suit. One photo even captured the couple looking lovingly at each other.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant went on a cruise around Italy and France from May 29 to June 1 with their families and friends. The itinerary included various activities like the Toga Party, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda’s first birthday celebration, exploring around Rome, Portofino, and much more.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, MS Dhoni, and others were among the guests who were present on the trip.

