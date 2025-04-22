Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Update 4 Days: Akshay Kumar’s pre-independence drama grosses acceptable Rs 58 crore

Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Update 4 Days: Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen with his most recently released courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2, a sequel to the much-loved war drama Kesari (2019). The film is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. This movie has completed four days of its run in theaters globally, grossing Rs 58 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office run

The film opened on the occasion of Good Friday and later in its weekend, achieved a total of Rs 50 crore gross. With the addition of Day 4, the worldwide cume of the film worth Rs 58 crore shows a major contribution from the Indian markets only. The 4-day India gross of the film stands at Rs 40 crore and the remaining Rs 18 crore comes from the overseas territories.

Currently, the Akshay Kumar starrer courtroom drama is running step-by-step with Sunny Deol’s Jaat at the box office. Though Jaat couldn’t affect much of Kesari 2’s box office results as it caters to an entirely different section of the audience. Later on, at the beginning of May, Ajay Devgn would step into the race with his much-awaited thriller drama Raid 2. The film is expected to affect the already-running Kesari 2 at the box office, whether it be in the battle of screens or the battle of daily box office figures.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

From its release date till now, the film’s performance has stood lower than expectations but yet has shown acceptable numbers for its case. Kesari 2 is carrying a positive reception among the audience which will help it sustain itself in the coming weekdays. Judging by its performance till now, the final worldwide gross target for the film in its lifetime run should stand over Rs 150 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the star cast, is running in cinemas globally. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

