Ahaan Panday's Bollywood debut with YRF and Mohit Suri's Saiyaara sparks online buzz; netizens react

Yash Raj Films recently unveiled the poster and release details of its upcoming romantic drama, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and headlined by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The announcement marks Ahaan’s much-awaited Bollywood debut and has generated significant buzz across social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. While some voices questioned the delay in his launch or raised the ever-relevant topic of nepotism, a wave of heartfelt support and genuine excitement from everyday users also took center stage.

Fans of Ahaan Panday, the cousin of actor Ananya Panday and the son of Deanne and Chikki Panday, have been waiting for his debut for years. One user wrote, “Itna time kyon laga debut me...Mai kabse intezaar kar rahi thi; I'm sooooo excited.” Another echoed the sentiment, posting, “Just wait till he gets that hero makeover. Total glow-up incoming!”

Despite criticism related to nepotism, several users chose to highlight his talent instead. “He definitely is talented.. he is Ananya’s cousin.. Dances really well,” shared one netizen, while another added, “He is a great dancer btw.” This positive reinforcement was consistent among fans who seemed more focused on his potential than his industry lineage.

One particularly balanced take came from a fan who posted, “Yall stop with the nepotism hate. It hasn’t even released. Who knows he might be good?” The sentiment reflects a growing section of the audience that is open to giving star kids a fair chance, provided they bring talent to the table.

The announcement post on YRF’s Instagram was also met with love from Ahaan’s family. Alanna Panday re-shared the update and wrote, “Waited so long for this day,” while Ananya Panday expressed her pride and affection, saying, “Welcome to the movie my brother.”

Another user gushed, “Can’t wait for this. so so happy for you @ahaanpandayy @deannepanday @alannapanday.”

While the official announcement focused on introducing Ahaan alongside Aneet Padda—known for Big Girls Don’t Cry and Salaam Venky—fans quickly turned to social platforms to reminisce about Ahaan's earlier glimpses in dance videos and photo shoots. With Mohit Suri at the helm and Aditya Chopra presenting the film under the Yash Raj Films banner, Saiyaara is described as an “intense love story” and will hit theaters worldwide on July 18, 2025.

