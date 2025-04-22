Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara officially announced; release date and female lead revealed

Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara has officially been announced! It was only last year that we informed you about the young star-kid’s potential debut with a film directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Now, the official announcement has been made, further stating that the film will release on July 18, 2025.

Advertisement

On April 22, the official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films shared an official post announcing that Ahaan Panday’s debut film, co-starring Aneet Padda, is titled Saiyaara. The romantic film is directed by Mohit Suri, presented by Aditya Chopra, and produced by Akshaye Widhani. It is set to release in theaters later this year on July 18, 2025.

The note further talked about the film, stating, "Saiyaara is an intense love story that brings YRF and Mohit Suri together for the first time!" The special post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Theirs is a love story like no other..."

Here’s the official announcement of the film

For the unversed, Ahaan Panday is the cousin of Ananya Panday. He is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. His sister, Alanna Panday, is a popular social media influencer. Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is known for her appearance in Amazon Prime Video’s drama series, Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an insider close to the development exclusively shared with us last year that Ahaan was signed as a YRF Talent about six years back. He went through intense training programs devised personally by Aditya Chopra. It was also revealed that Chopra intends to make this one of the biggest launches for a newcomer in the Hindi film industry.

In addition to this, the source had also shared that director Mohit Suri wished to introduce Ahaan as the quintessential romantic hero. The Aashiqui 2 director wanted a fresh face with charisma for the big screen and was excited to explore Ahaan's potential.

Speaking of Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, the big production house is soon going to delight fans with one of the highly anticipated films, War 2. Led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the action entertainer is all set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Abir Gulaal: Vaani Kapoor calls herself ‘lucky’ to work with Fawad Khan amid ongoing backlash on film; ‘He has some patience to take my bullsh*t’