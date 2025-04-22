Ananya Panday welcomes brother Ahaan Panday to movies; her BIG shoutout to his debut film Saiyaara’s announcement is proud sister goals

Just a few minutes back, Yash Raj Films officially announced Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday’s debut film, titled Saiyaara. The exciting update has stirred the internet by introducing a new face in the industry. On the other hand, the proud sister and Kesari Chapter 2 actress sent a major shout-out to her brother by welcoming him to the movies.

On April 22, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and shared the official announcement made by Yash Raj Films about her cousin’s debut film. Expressing happiness about the same, she delightfully wrote, "Welcome to the movies my brother" followed by a red heart, folded hand, nazar amulet, and pleading face emoji. She also tagged debutant Ahaan Panday alongside.

Meanwhile, Ahaan’s sister Alaana Panday also shared an emotional message stating, "Waited so long for this day @ahaanpandayy @yrf" followed by a red heart emoji.

In addition to this, Ahaan’s proud mother, Deanne Panday, also shared the post on her Instagram handle with all the details about the film. Extending her warm wishes, she further captioned the post stating, "Congratulations my son (accompanied by a hug, red-heart, folded hand, party popper and confetti ball emojis) @ahaanpandayy @mohitsuri @aneetpadda_ @yrf "

Several congratulatory messages were shared by followers of Deanne on the joyous occasion.

Just a few minutes back, the official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films shared an official post announcing that Ahaan Panday’s debut film, co-starring Aneet Padda, is titled Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic film is presented by Aditya Chopra and produced by Akshaye Widhani.

The intense love story marks the first collaboration between Suri and YRF. It is set to release in theaters later this year on July 18, 2025.

Speaking of Ananya Panday’s work front, the actress is currently enjoying the success of her period drama, Kesari Chapter 2. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film features Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in the key roles. According to Pinkvilla’s box-office experts, the film released on April 18 has minted over Rs. 50 crore in 3 days.

Going further, Ananya has an exciting line-up of projects that include Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae Season 2.

