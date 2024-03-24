Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor pose at Alanna Panday’s baby shower, Bhavana Pandey drops INSIDE PICS

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday gave the Panday pariwaar a pleasant surprise with the announcement of her baby with her husband, Ivor McCray. The couple flew down to India and hosted a baby shower with their close ones in attendance. While the Dream Girl 2 actress took an active part in the fun event, she was joined by her mother Bhavana Pandey, and others. A while ago, Bhavana shared an inside glimpse of the starry bash featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan, among others.

Bhavana Pandey drops inside pictures from Alanna Panday’s baby shower

YouTuber Alanna Panday who is the first cousin of actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy with Ivor McCray. The couple even organized a baby shower which was graced by Ananya, her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Orry, Bhavana Pandey, Bobby Deol, Gauri Khan, and many other celebrities.

Hours ago, Bhavana took to Instagram and dropped a couple of images from the fun day event. The photo album opens with Ananya Panday posing with her mother Bhavana, mom-to-be Alanna, and her mother Deanne Panday. The four ladies wore dresses in sync with the color theme of the event which was blue and white.

Sharing the photo gallery, she penned, “Congratulations baby girl @alannapanday the most beautiful baby shower, stunning decor, great food, and the most positive vibes @deannepanday.”

Next up was an image featuring all the leading ladies of Bollywood namely actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s entrepreneur wife Gauri Khan, Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana and Deanne followed by some other images of the famous celebs. In one of the photos, we also spotted aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya’s cousin brother Ahaan Panday.

Ananya Panday expressed excitement to be a Masi

After Alanna and Ivor shared the news of expecting their first child, a baby boy on Instagram last month, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress was quick to share her excitement on her Instagram stories. Reposting their announcement video, Ananya wrote, “My heart may just explode, little baby, we love you so much already. I'm gonna be Masi.”

The actress will be next seen in Control and is currently filming for The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

