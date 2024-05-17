9 best OTT movies that will make your weekend even better

Dive into the captivating world of suspense and intrigue with best movies on OTT. From heart-pounding thrillers to mind-bending mysteries, these Hindi suspense thriller movies and web series on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, and JioCinema promise an exhilarating ride for viewers.

With a diverse range of narratives, including Paatal Lok, Special Ops, The Girl on the Train, The Railway Men, Khufiya, Jaane Jaan, Kaala Paani, and many more, audiences are in for a cinematic treat that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Take a look at best OTT movies to binge-watch this weekend!

9 best Hindi movies on OTT that you cannot miss

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

OTT platform: Netflix

Cast: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gupta

The film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2023. It is definitely one of the best movies to watch on OTT. It garnered acclaim for its stellar cast, compelling storyline, and the impressive directorial skills of Arjun Varain Singh. The movie sheds light on the theme of urban solitude.

Amar Singh Chamkila

OTT platform: Netflix

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Nisha Bano

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biopic delving into the life and journey of the legendary musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur. It chronicles their ascent to stardom and the unfortunate events leading to their assassination. Premiering on Netflix in April, the film has garnered praise for its compelling narrative.

Laapataa Ladies

OTT platform: Netflix

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastav, Savita Malviya, Khusbhoo Chowbidkar

In the list of best movies on OTT, Laapataa Ladies definitely tops it. The film follows the story of newlyweds Deepak (played by Sparsh Shrivastava) and Phool (portrayed by Nitanshi Goel), as they embark on a crowded train journey to Mukhi, where Deepak's family resides.

However, upon arriving at the station late at night, Phool is mistakenly exchanged with another newlywed on the same train, as Deepak fails to recognize his wife behind her red veil. Upon reaching home, Deepak realizes that the woman accompanying him is not his wife, Phool, but instead a lady who introduces herself as 'Pushpa Rani'.

Shaitaan

OTT platform: Netflix

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios. This Hindi film is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror movie Vash, originally written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Article 370

OTT platform: Netflix

Cast: Yami Gautam, Mohan Agashe, Sukhita Aiyar, Raj Arjun, Sandeep Chatterjee

Yami stars as Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in Article 370, a film directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, a National Award-winning filmmaker. The movie, featuring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in leading roles, was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. It made its theatrical debut on February 23.

Animal

OTT platform: Netflix

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was among the highly anticipated films of 2023. However, it faced criticism for its excessive violence and misogynistic themes. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, the movie explores the complex relationship between a father and son, delving into the toxic nature of the son's love for his father.

Fighter

OTT platform: Netflix

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Rishabh Sawhney, Akshay Oberoi

Fighter a homage to the dedication and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. The narrative revolves around the formation of a new elite unit called the Air Dragons, commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

A Thursday

OTT platform: DisneyPlus Hotstar

Cast: Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma

In the intense hostage thriller, Yami plays the role of Naina Jaiswal, a preschool teacher who holds 13 children captive, building suspense throughout the story. Helmed by Behzad Khambata and backed by RSVP Movies, A Thursday also stars Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma in significant roles.

Uunchai

OTT platform: Zee 5

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta

In honor of their late friend Bhupen's final desire, three companions - Amit, Om, and Javed - embark on a trek to the Everest Base Camp, defying notions that they're too old for such an endeavor. Accompanying them on this voyage is Bhupen's former love interest, Mala, who joins with regrets about not standing up for their love. Amidst grappling with their physical constraints and uncovering the essence of camaraderie, what begins as a straightforward trek evolves into a transformative odyssey.

Whether you're in the mood for edge-of-your-seat excitement, poignant storytelling, or immersive character-driven journeys, these best movies on OTT have something for everyone. As the streaming landscape evolves, these titles stand out as must-watch selections that promise to captivate, entertain, and leave a lasting impact on viewers.

So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and embark on a cinematic adventure from the comfort of your own home with these best OTT movies.