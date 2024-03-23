Ananya Panday shares PICS showing her happiest moments from beach and sets; fans are in love with her smile

Ananya Panday is hailed as one of the most promising young actresses in Bollywood. Since her debut in Student of the Year 2, she has showcased her talent and versatility in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Beyond her acting prowess, Ananya is admired for her relatable nature, earning her a devoted fan base who shower her with love.

Recently, when the actress shared a series of pictures capturing her happy moments, her comments section lit up with an outpouring of admiration and support from her fans.

Ananya Panday reveals she is happiest on the beach and sets

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram to share a delightful series of pictures from various locations, including picturesque beaches and bustling movie sets, where she radiates happiness with a wide smile on her face.

Her caption, "I’m basically the happiest on a beach or on set .. there’s no in between," resonated with her fans, leading to an outpouring of comments. One fan exclaimed, "You’re killing it! My jaw dropped," while another expressed, "All-time crush, one and only Ananya Panday." Affectionate comments like "Love you, Annie pie," "Ohhhhh I love youuuu Annieeee you look so cute," and "Queen of hearts" flooded the post, reflecting the adoration the actress receives from her devoted followers.

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, sharing the spotlight with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and backed by the creative brilliance of Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, along with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the film offers a fresh take on friendship dynamics set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

Beyond this project, Panday has fans eagerly awaiting her appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming venture, promising more cinematic magic from the talented actress. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae.

