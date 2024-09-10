Ananya Panday’s rumored BF Walker Blanco is proud of his ‘Baeee’ and we love how he cheers for Call Me Bae star: See PIC

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the praise for her performance in the series Call Me Bae. In the comedy drama, she portrays the character of Bella, aka Bae, a rich girl who has to start afresh in her life. While many of Ananya’s friends and colleagues have showcased their support for her on social media, she received a special shoutout from her rumored BF Walker Blanco. He was proud of his ‘Baeee’ and we loved how he cheered for the actress.

Ananya Panday’s series Call Me Bae, which released on September 6, 2024, is trending at the first position in India on Amazon Prime Video. Ananya recently shared a post about the achievement on her Instagram. She captioned it, “Bae came, Bae Saw, and Bae conquered!”

The actress’ rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco, reshared the post on his Instagram Stories and expressed his pride in her. He said, “Good job Baeee (partying face emoji).”

Have a look at the story here!

Rumors about Ananya and Walker’s romance have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks. According to reports, he was her date during the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The duo is, however, yet to comment on any of these speculations.

Coming to Call Me Bae, it marks Ananya Panday’s web series debut. Ananya recently dropped a number of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. She even revealed that she tripped and fell during the first shot.

Advertisement

The series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Alongside Ananya Panday, the show stars Vihaan Samat as Aggy, Bae’s husband, who decides to take a divorce from her. Muskkaan Jaferi and Niharika Lyra Dutt play the roles of her best friends. Gurfateh Pirzada is Neel, Bae’s boss and love interest. Vir Das’ performance as a journalist has also been appreciated by the audience. Varun Sood, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur play pivotal roles.

The show is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Jigra: Alia Bhatt’s next film gets sweetest shoutout from mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor; ‘Our Jigra out to get hers’