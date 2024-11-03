King: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on getting new haircut for upcoming film with Suhana Khan; 'Ab mere baal lambe nahi hain'

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, the action thriller King, with his daughter Suhana Khan. The actor has been wearing a cap or beanie in his recent appearances to hide his look for the upcoming film. Now, he has opened up about getting a new haircut for the movie and revealed that he doesn’t have longer hair anymore.

Yesterday, November 2, 2024, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his fans at a special event. During the event, a still of the actor from his 2023 blockbuster film Pathaan was shown on the screen behind him, which showed him with long hair. Talking about it, SRK said that he loved being in long hair.

Then he revealed, “Ab mere baal lambe nahi hain… maine kaat diye hain King ke liye (Now my hair is no longer long… I have cut it for King).”

Later, Shah Rukh Khan also posted a heartfelt message of gratitude for his fans, who made his birthday special. He shared a photograph from the event in which he was seen doing his signature pose with his arms spread wide. His fans were seen clapping in the background.

SRK wrote, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love.”

King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it will be produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and Munjya fame Abhay Verma.

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that the makers are planning to take King on floors in January 2025. The shooting will begin in Mumbai and continue for a marathon schedule in Europe.

King is targeting a release date of Eid 2026. A source close to the development stated, “A film like King is apt for the Eid 2026 period, and that’s what Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are aiming at. It has been a while since a Shah Rukh Khan film was released on Eid, and this would mark his return to the festival after the historic success of Chennai Express.”

