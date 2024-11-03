INSIDE Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s Diwali celebration and Ishaan Khatter's birthday ft. floral decor, adorable rangoli, tempting cakes & more; PICS

Bollywood celebrities completely immersed themselves in the Diwali 2024 celebrations over the past few days. Mira Rajput has now given a glimpse into the festivities at her and Shahid Kapoor’s home, including Ishaan Khatter’s birthday cake-cutting. The inside pictures featured floral decor, an adorable rangoli, tempting cakes, and more.

Today, November 3, 2024, Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures showcasing her beautifully decorated home for Diwali. The first picture was of her dining table, which was adorned with cloth mats, vases filled with marigolds, and candles. There was also a vase of flowers kept in the living area. Mira shared a picture of a rangoli in the shape of a diya, which looked like it was made by her kids.

Mira looked stunning in her silver ethnic ensemble as she posed alongside her friend. There was also a group picture of her and Shahid Kapoor with their friends. The couple stood with Ishaan Khatter in one photo during his birthday celebration. Three delicious-looking cakes were kept in front of them.

In the caption, Mira wrote, “Festivities, family & friendship.” She also explained her arrangement for Diwali, saying, “I enjoy putting together a tablescape for our celebrations and special occasions. This one brought together mixed metals, gendha, and buttery blooms.”

She added, “I have a simple (recently developed) motto: use it, don’t store it. Diwali is a great time to bring out your silverware and interesting tidbits collected over time. So bring out the mats you’ve stored away, the odd set of bowls that were gifted but ‘kept away for a better time,’ random gifts that get hidden away and make use of simpler vases when the flowers are intended to be central.”

Many fans appreciated the beautiful arrangement and left red heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made a joint post to wish their followers a happy Diwali. Sharing a romantic photoshoot of themselves in ethnic wear, they captioned, “May you all find the Light within.. and beside you. Happy Diwali.”

