Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey's PIC with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at daughter Rysa’s Le Bal debut in Paris goes viral

Ananya Panday’s sister, Rysa Panday, recently graced the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes, a debutante ball and fashion event in Paris. Rysa’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, dropped some inside pictures from the event. A photo of her posing with Coldplay artist Chris Martin has now gone viral on the internet.

Today, December 4, 2024, Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her daughter Rysa’s Le Bal debut. In the first photograph, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives posed with her husband, Chunky Panday, and Rysa, all of them wearing stunning outfits.

The second picture showed Chunky and Bhavana striking a pose near a staircase at the venue. The fourth slide caught everyone’s attention, which captured Bhavana with Chris Martin, whose daughter, Apple Martin, also made her Le Bal debut. Another snapshot showed Rysa standing along with other debutants. There were some close-up shots of her, and the post ended with Rysa posing in between her proud parents.

In the caption, Bhavana wrote, “Some magical moments from @lebal.paris with my little princess.” Have a look at the post!

Many Bollywood celebrities showered Bhavana Pandey’s post with love. Seema Kiran Sajdeh said, “Lucky you,” while Maheep Kapoor left red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday and her rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco, Navya Naveli Nanda, Orry, and more left a like on the post.

Netizens also couldn’t stop gushing over the photographs. One person said, “Looking Beautiful And Gorgeous,” while another wrote, “Beautiful daughter, Family.” A comment read, “Looking Wonderful all of you… blessings to the angel..May she shine always in whatever she desires...and u both are such amazing parents..God bless.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Bhavana Pandey was recently seen in the reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. She, along with Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, has also been a part of the first two seasons. This time, these ladies formed the Mumbai side. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi were the new additions as the Delhi gang. The show can be streamed on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra admits being in public spotlight for 25 years has ‘changed her a lot’: ‘I am not someone…’