THROWBACK: When Coldplay’s Chris Martin said ‘Shah Rukh Khan forever’ and actor promised to send him Indian music

Coldplay is all set to come to India in 2025, and the tickets were recently sold out in no time. As their fever grips the nation, let’s throwback to the moment when the band’s member Chris Martin expressed his love for the Baadshaah of Bollywood, saying, ‘Shah Rukh Khan forever.’ The actor in turn promised to send him some Indian music.

In 2019, the official X (Twitter) handle of Coldplay penned a note in which Chris Martin revealed the music he loved at that moment. The note said, “Hello everyone. I hope you're all doing ok. Better than ok actually. Here is some music I love at the moment. Tal Uno by Barrie, Dwa Serduszka by Mazowsze, A New Beginning by John Williams, from the film Minority Report, Bâtard by Stromae.”

He ended the note by saying, “Also; maybe watch the film Capernaum. Ok. Enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever. Love Cm.”

In response, Shah Rukh Khan quoted his tweet and gave a heartfelt reply. The superstar wrote, “Will surely listen to the music u are listening to my man. Will send u some Indian music too. Love to you & health and life Forever and more to you.”

Coldplay is performing in India in 2025 as part of their Music Of The Spheres tour. The popular band will be taking over the stage at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21. The internet has been filled with reactions from people who were able to buy the tickets and even those who failed to get them.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined the frenzy and posted a message for ‘privilege’ on his Instagram Stories on September 23, 2024. He stated, “Dear privilege, I love that Coldplay and the mini Kelly always keep you grounded... you can't get everything you want, my darling … Lots of love… Frugal.”

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan has met Coldplay before. He hosted the band at his house during their Mumbai tour in 2016. In 2019, SRK enjoyed their performance during the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani.

