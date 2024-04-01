Ananya Panday’s rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur reacts as she says ‘Take me back’ in her latest vacation PIC

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s rumored relationship often grabs immense attention on the internet. No matter how much the two of them may try to keep their alleged romance a secret, their several public outings and leaked pictures from vacationing together ignite speculations. Recently, Ananya Panday dropped a cute picture from her Paris vacation as she expressed a wish to go back there. The actress’ rumored beau couldn’t resist reacting to it.

Ananya Panday drops PIC from her Paris vacation

On April 1, a while back, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and posted a delightful photograph from her vacation in Paris. In the photo, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress can be seen donning a white mini-skirt paired with a pink crop top. Carrying a no-makeup look with her hair tied in a messy bun, the actress is seen standing beside her scooter as she strolls in the streets of Paris.

The actress, who clearly seems to have been missing the joyous times, couldn’t stop expressing the same in her caption. Hence, she wrote, “Happy happy times (Accompanied by sun emoji) take me back (Accompanied by sad and butterfly emoji).”

Rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur reacts

Minutes after the post was shared, Ananya’s rumored beau, Aditya Roy Kapur, also reacted to the post. Keeping his reaction a subtle one, he liked the post shared by his alleged girlfriend.

It was earlier this year, in January, the actress shared a carousel of images captioned “Paris for a quick minute,” giving a closer look into her OOTD from the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week after the actress had made her international runway debut. A couple of pictures also showed her having pizza and digging into some pasta.

In an interview last year with News 18, addressing her leaked pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur from the vacation, the actress had said, “I can’t say it bothers me. As actors, we signed up for it. It’s going to happen and people are going to be curious. But it’s up to us to draw the line to protect what’s important as much as we can and that’s what I try to do. I can’t get upset about it because it’s a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

