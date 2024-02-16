Anil Kapoor daydreams of butter chicken in new PICS; Housefull writer Milap Zaveri jokes 'My name is Makhhan'

Anil Kapoor is a dedicated and disciplined actor who doesn’t shy away from giving his sweat and blood to perfect his characters. Even at the age of 67, the senior actor’s fitness can give youngsters a run for their money. Having said that, he’s a true-blue foodie at heart who often daydreams of butter chicken when on a diet. A while ago, he dropped pictures of his new look that’s making people online go gaga.

Anil Kapoor looks dapper in new pictures as he daydreams of butter chicken

A couple of hours ago, Anil Kapoor shared multiple photos of himself posing in front of various backgrounds across locations. In the images, the actor looked jhakaas as he donned a pair of black denim and a simple round-neck t-shirt. He also layered it up with a stylish black-hued jacket and sported formal boots. With a layered neckpiece, multiple finger rings, a bracelet, and a pair of classic eyewear, he accessorized his look. Sharing the photos, the Fighter actor penned, “Just a man waiting patiently for his butter chicken.”

His funny caption and dashing new look got the attention they deserved. Several celebs including his son-in-law Karan Boolani, wife Sunita Kapoor, and actor and friend Suniel Shetty, among many others showered hearts on his images. Housefull writer Milap Zaveri jokingly commented, “My name is Makhhan!” while another user penned, “Smashing !! Zabardast.” A third fan enquired, “Sir don't know when was the last time u had butter chicken” and a fourth wrote, “Not Buttering but this one's Fab.”

Earlier, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor collaborated with Kriti Sanon and dropped a hilarious video that tickled many funny bones. In it, he can be seen eating bhurji but offers the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress a mobile phone to relish instead. She then reminds him that he mistook her with her robotic character in the film. Sharing the video, she penned, “His name is LAKHAN, and my name is SIFRA !! Btw.. the bhurji was Jhakaaasssss! Thank you @anilskapoor sir! You’re the besssttt!”

