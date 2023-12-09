Animal: Bobby Deol dubs his character 'romantic' in Ranbir Kapoor starrer; says 'Didn't see myself as villain'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent film, Animal, has created quite a stir in the film industry. With Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, the movie has garnered immense success at the box office. True to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's signature style, the film not only achieved commercial success but also ignited controversy, particularly due to scenes that sparked discomfort among some audience members. Interestingly, Bobby Deol, who played the negative character Abrar in a brief 15-minute role, revealed that he never saw himself as the villain of the film.

Bobby Deol stresses that his character Abrar is family-oriented

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Bobby Deol shared his perspective on his character in Animal, stating, "I didn’t look at myself as a villain in the film because Abrar loses his grandfather in front of his eyes, who burns himself, and that shock takes away his voice. So, he swears that he’ll avenge his grandfather’s death, and he’s a very family-oriented man. He’s romantic." The Race 3 actor went on to elaborate that his character has three wives and is fiercely protective of his family, willing to go to any lengths for them. This mindset guided his portrayal of the character, aiming to evoke empathy for a person who, despite being labeled the antagonist, has deeply rooted reasons for his actions.

Bobby recalled a moment during the shooting of a fight sequence when even Ranbir Kapoor commented, 'We don’t know who to sympathise with.'

Bobby Deol's work front

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with the film Barsaat and has since established himself as a versatile performer with a wide range of roles. His cinematic journey is marked by notable performances in films like Soldier, Humraaz, Apne, and the humorous ensemble Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Recently, his projects, including Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the web series Aashram, have not only resonated with his fan base but have also earned critical acclaim. His latest appearance was in Animal, and he is gearing up for roles in the Tamil film Kanuva and the Telugu film Aurangzeb.

