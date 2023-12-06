EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana's collaboration in Animal is making waves not just for its gripping performances and intense storyline but also for its standout soundtrack. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's songs have left a lasting impression on audiences.

Bobby Deol's entry scene, featuring the Iranian track Jamaal Jamaaloo, has drawn attention for both its visuals and musical choice. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby shared insights into the scene and lauded Vanga's visionary direction.

Bobby Deol recalls Sandeep Reddy Vanga briefing him on his entry scene in Animal

In the discussion, the remarkable response to Bobby Deol's entry scene was brought up. Bobby shared, "He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) told me, 'Bobby Sir, I'll show Ranbir Kapoor looking completely finished, tired, exhausted, and then suddenly the frame changes and your smiling face appears'. He told me all that, it's his vision, and then you're dancing. It's your wedding. I don't know where he found that tune. All the music in the film, he discovered old Punjabi folk tunes, Marathi songs, and everything he got was like he's from Telugu cinema and he knows it all. But it's gone viral. Whenever I check my phone, and someone tags me, it's always that song playing in the background. It's really nice."

About Bobby Deol's entry song Jamaal Jamaaloo in Animal

The track featured in Bobby's entry scene in Animal is titled Jamaal Jamaaloo. Originating from Iran, it is credited to the Khatereh Group. Social media details reveal that the English translation of the lyrics conveys sentiments of endearment and longing, with lines such as "Oh my cutie, don't play with my heart; You are leaving, embarking on a journey; And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved."

Bobby Deol's work front

The actor marked his entry into the Bollywood scene in 1995 with the film Barsaat and has since carved a niche for himself with a diverse array of roles. His cinematic journey includes notable performances in films like Soldier, Humraaz, Apne, and the comic caper Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Notably, his recent projects, such as Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the web series Aashram, have not only resonated with his fan base but have also garnered critical acclaim. The actor was most recently seen in Animal and is set to appear in the Tamil film Kanuva and the Telugu film Aurangzeb.