Animal: Ever thought about how Shah Rukh Khan would look in Ranbir Kapoor's role? See viral AI video

The crime thriller Animal, which made its theatrical debut last year, enjoyed immense success at the box office. With Ranbir Kapoor taking the lead, the film showcased him in a gripping and rugged character portrayal. However, have you ever wondered how Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, would have looked like in Ranbir's role? Well, you don't need to imagine anymore, as an AI-generated video has taken on the task and swiftly gone viral on the internet. Fans have been quick to react, expressing their appreciation for the intriguing reinterpretation.

AI video reimagines Shah Rukh Khan in place of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Recently, an Instagram account shared a captivating video reimagining Ranbir Kapoor's character from the movie Animal as Shah Rukh Khan through the use of artificial intelligence. The video featured several popular scenes from the film, seamlessly replacing Ranbir's face with Shah Rukh's.

Watch the video here!

This intriguing video sparked enthusiastic responses from fans. One individual praised, “That college scene part is best, looks like actual SRK in the frame with his Intense look,” while another expressed, “Straight up impressive.”

Many fans eagerly anticipated a potential collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Animal's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. One fan commented, “Oh what creativity man, shahrukh and vanga reddy should see this and definitely think for this,” while another enthusiast stated, “After watching this reel, let’s just wait for SRK + SRV collab…”

Several users described the video with comments like, “Ek dum perfect,” and “It actually looks stunning.” Many expressed their admiration using fire emojis, showcasing their excitement and appreciation for the AI-generated creation.

