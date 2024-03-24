THIS Animal co-star would love to date ‘Bhabhi 2’ Triptii Dimri; reveals why he is attracted to her

Actress Triptii Dimri garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Zoya, aka Bhabhi 2, in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. She was even hailed as the national crush by netizens, leading to a significant surge in her social media following. Interestingly, Triptii seems to have found an admirer in her Animal co-star Siddhant Karnick, who revealed his desire to date her. Siddhant also elaborated on the reason behind his attraction.

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick expresses his wish to date Triptii Dimri

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Siddhant Karnick, who portrayed Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law in the 2023 film Animal, was asked to name a Bollywood actress he has a crush on. Siddhant mentioned Triptii Dimri's name. When further probed about his interest in dating her, Siddhant responded, "I would love to."

He clarified that this was no controversy, as it was out in the open. Siddhant expressed his desire to take Triptii out for coffee, stating that he would gladly cover the bill as well.

Addressing the possibility of this leading to marriage, Siddhant expressed, “Mai aur bhi khush hounga, usse bhi zyada woh khush hogi (because) I am a great guy” (I will be even happier, and she will be happier too because I am a great guy).

Delving into the reasons behind his attraction, Siddhant highlighted Triptii's exceptional talent, emphasizing his thoughts on her being a very talented girl. While acknowledging that they've had a few interactions, Siddhant admitted that they don't know each other well yet.

More about Animal

The crime thriller Animal boasted a star-studded ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by talented actors such as Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Saloni Batra, and more. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film delves into the tumultuous relationship between a father and son, driving the latter down a path of bloodshed and violence.

After its theatrical release on December 1, 2023 the movie made waves at the box office, amassing significant collections. In addition to the acting performances, the film's soundtrack also garnered considerable acclaim.

