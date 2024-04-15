Anjum Batra who played Kesar Singh Tiki in Amar Singh Chamkila shares Tiki’s daughter’s review: 'You look...'

Amar Singh Chamkila has taken over the hearts and minds of cinemagoers ever since its release on April 12. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the movie is a biopic of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Where Parineeti played his wife Amarjot Kaur, actor Anjum Batra stepped in the shoes of Chamkila’s closest aide - Kesar Singh Tikki.

Anjum Batra recalls Kesar Singh Tikki’s daughter’s review of Amar Singh Chamkila

In an interview with Midday, Batra said that he has received the best review from Kesar Singh Tikki’s daughter. He shared, “Tikki passed away in January 2024. I regret that I never got to meet him through the film’s making. But his daughter texted me three days ago after watching the film, saying, ‘You look just like my dad.’ The family has invited me to their home in Ludhiana; I’ll meet them soon. They also sent me old pictures of Tikki sir and Chamkila ji.”

Anjum Batra recalls how he prepared to play Kesar Singh Tikki on-screen

In the movie, after Chamkila and Amarjot are assassinated, Tikki can be seen saying that his curse killed the couple and that was the character hook that Batra liked the most. While talking about his preparations for it, Anjum revealed, “Before the film started, I worked on superficial things like weight gain and matching the look. Imtiaz Ali sir had interacted with Tikki ji. So, he knew exactly how the part had to be played. He is the kind of director who fills you with so much material that you know the man [you have to play], and the performance just comes out when the camera rolls.”

Anjum who was last seen in Maamla Legal Hai concluded his note by saying, “Actors are hungry for love and validation. It has taken me nearly 15 years to come to this point where I am getting recognition.” Batra previously played character roles in Crime Petrol and films like 83, Force, Dev D, and The Dirty Picture.

Amar Singh Chamkila on the other hand also stars Nisha Bano, Anurag Arora, Samuel John, Rahul Mittra, and Vipin Katyal among others.

ALSO READ: ‘Overwhelmed’ Parineeti Chopra sings Amar Singh Chamkila’s hit song Pehle Lalkare Naal as a note of gratitude