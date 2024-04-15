‘Overwhelmed’ Parineeti Chopra sings Amar Singh Chamkila’s hit song Pehle Lalkare Naal as a note of gratitude

Imtiaz Ali’s recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila is earning massive praise from all corners of the world. The biographical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh playing the role of Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra playing his wife Amarjot Kaur. Chopra has now taken to her social media handles and shared a video of her singing a viral song from the movie.

Parineeti Chopra sings the hit track Pehle Lalkare Naal

In a video shared on her Instagram, Parineeti can be seen humming the popular track Pehle Lalkare Naal in her own voice. The video was edited in half-and-half with original footage of Amarjot Kaur singing the same song. The actress captioned the post, “Amarjot ko itna pasand karne ke liye Shukriya #Chamkila Overwhelmed with all the love that’s been pouring in… thank you… #Grateful.”

Amar Singh Chamkila which premiered on Netflix on April 12 has earned an 8.3 rating on IMDb with a sea of positive responses. Just a day before, Parineeti too took to her social handles and shared a few stills from the movie and captioned it, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) “PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!”

When Parineeti Chopra talked about auditioning for Amar Singh Chamkila over a Zoom call

Unknown to many, the makers of this biopic made all the actors sing the song live in the film to give it a natural touch and that was the reason they cast all those artists who were good in both acting and singing. Parineeti Chopra during the trailer launch recalled, "I remember it was a Zoom call with Rahman sir, Imtiaz sir and Diljit. I thought it would be just an introduction but then Rahman sir asked me, 'Do you know how to sing?' I answered 'I like singing'. And then he said, 'Ok sing and show.”

The Kill Dill actress added, "I sang ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ and whatever Punjabi songs I could sing. That's how he auditioned me.” Parineeti was previously seen in Mission Raniganj and doesn’t have her next project announced yet.

