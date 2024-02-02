Anu Aggarwal recalls Amitabh Bachchan offered to drop her home once; reflects on life post Aashiqui success

Anu Aggarwal became a nationwide fame in the 90s with her debut film Aashiqui alongside Rahul Roy. The amount of popularity she gained could be ascertained from the fact that all men would crave her attention. Several men would come and write ‘I love you, Anu’ on her building compound. Nonetheless, her fandom is a thing of the past and the actress is elated to not have it anymore, as it caged her. In a recent interview, the actress walked down memory lane as she revisited the times gone by.

When Amitabh Bachchan offered Anu Aggarwal to drop her home

In a recent chat with the Indian Express, Anu Aggarwal talked extensively about her mammoth amount of stardom in the 90s after Aashiqui was released. The actress reacted to the times when men would call her at 2 AM saying that they were coming over to see her, and they loved her and would send her dirty emails; she said that it was ‘scary’ while ‘stalkers would turn up’. However, the actress also asserted that she had a ‘strong staff’ in the building consisting of politicians, so there used to be a lot of police and security.

“I remember once I was in Ambani’s house and Amitabh Bachchan was there as well. He asked if he could drop me. When we reached the building, he asked me twice, ‘You stay alone?!’ I said yes! Back then, people would get shocked, that how can a new girl in the city live alone, how does she manage!,” she shared.

Anu Aggarwal on dealing with huge stardom post Aashiqui release

The actress also revealed meditation helped her deal with the fame that happened after the film's release. Calling it ‘maddening’, the actress recollected her memories of becoming a sensation and being on magazine covers following which she couldn’t go anywhere, and her life had completely changed.

Furthermore, upon being asked if it was suffocating, the actress said, “Completely. I didn’t have anyone at home either, so it was like I was sitting in a jail. I couldn’t go to a restaurant because they would then only play my music, the chef would come and stand on my table, guests would stop eating, and I couldn’t eat either.”

During the interview, she also recalled how once her boyfriend left the dinner place when everyone at the café came to greet her one by one during her 20s. She expressed it was too much to handle, especially as a single girl in the city.

