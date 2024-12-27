Anupam Kher reveals rejecting late Manmohan Singh’s biopic The Accidental Prime Minister initially for THIS shocking reason: ‘Bahut mushkil tha…’

India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh left for his heavenly abode on December 26, 2024. Soon after his demise, India mourned the loss of the late former PM including celebrities across the states. Celebrated actor Anupam Kher also remembered Dr. Manmohan Singh on social media. Kher revealed that he initially refused to sign The Accidental Prime Minister which starred him as Manmohan Singh, the 13th Prime Minister of India. The actor stated that he found it difficult to portray his role.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a video of himself remembering late Dr. Manmohan Singh. In the video, Kher can be seen talking about Singh's personality and his meeting with the latter. The actor also spoke about how he initially declined the role for Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's 2019 directorial, The Accidental Prime Minister for "political reasons".

"Mujhe laga ki main ye role karunga toh log kahengi ki shayad maine unka ye mazak karne ke liye film ki hai. Jo kuch usual suspects ne kaha bhi. But agar mujhe apni zindagi ke teen ya chaar kirdaar chunne hain jo mujhe lagta hai maine bade truthfully kiye hain, toh usmein se The Accidental Prime Minister will be one of the films...." Kher can be heard saying in the clip.

Talking about portraying Dr. Manmohan Singh on-screen, Kher stated, "Bahot mushkil tha ye role karna because baaki saare physical aspects toh aate the but didn't want to make a caricature out of him (It was quite difficult to play his role. Though I could get his physical aspects, I didn't wish to make a caricature out of his personality)..."

Anupam Kher also paid a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh in the caption. Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former #PrimeMinister of India #DrManmohanSingh! Having studied him for more than a year for the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it felt that I actually spent that much time with him."

The 69-year-old actor called the late former prime minister "completely honest, "great economist, and humble". "He was inherently a good man. Personally completely honest, great economist and a very humble person. Some can say may be not an astute politician! My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti," read his post further.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film, Vijay 69 this year. He now has Emergency in the pipeline.

