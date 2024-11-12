Vijay 69: Mahesh Bhatt calls Anupam Kher’s film a 'wake-up call', thinks his performance is 'fiercer and braver than ever'

Anupam Kher’s Vijay 69 is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Akshay Roy and co-starring Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja, the film has earned high praise from Mahesh Bhatt, who calls Kher’s performance ‘fiercer and braver than ever’. He also describes Vijay 69 as a ‘wake-up call’ that brings to light the often-overlooked struggles and silent resilience of the elderly.

Vijay 69 is captivating audiences, with Mahesh Bhatt praising Anupam Kher’s powerful role as Vijay Matthew, a 69-year-old fighting for purpose. The filmmaker highlights a haunting scene: during a family photo, Vijay sees his late wife step forward, clapping proudly.

He reaches out, only to realize she's a mirage—a beautiful reminder of his solitude. Bhatt reflects, "We’re all of us resigned to death, but life itself? That’s something we never fully resign to.”

Mahesh described Vijay 69 as more than a comedy about a retired swimming coach attempting a triathlon despite slim odds of finishing. Beneath the humor, the film pulses with depth and insight. Anupam’s performance shines as he portrays a character both audacious and tender, raw yet deeply human.

In his view, comedy serves as the perfect vehicle to explore life’s harshest and most beautiful truths, transforming the story into something profoundly resonant.

Bhatt also observed that Vijay 69 goes far beyond comedy. Roy’s script fearlessly dives into the loneliness that often shadows aging, capturing the quiet ache of watching life move on. He added, "In India, where a rapidly growing part of the population is approaching 65, Vijay 69 becomes more than a story—it’s a wake-up call. It forces us to confront the quiet world of the elderly, their silent struggles, their need to be seen."

The director also shared that Vijay, unyielding and full of grit, refuses to disappear quietly—he's reclaiming life with defiance, laughter, and boldness. This film isn't just humorous; it’s a manifesto for living fully, no matter the years.

Mahesh Bhatt noted that only Anupam could bring such vitality to Vijay’s character. He said, "Anupam Kher, who at 28 brought to life B.V. Pradhan in Saaransh, a man shattered by the loss of his son, now revisits those depths at 69, fiercer and braver than ever."

He also shared that in Vijay 69, comedy serves as the surface, but beneath it lies a raw, unquenchable thirst for life that defies both age and loss.

He concluded by saying that Vijay 69 is a bold celebration of resilience in a world where youth and age seem worlds apart. Echoing Helen Keller’s sentiment that 'Life is either a daring adventure or nothing', the film embraces this energy, showing that age doesn’t silence the spirit—it only reshapes its roar.

He shared that with Akshaya Roy’s fearless direction, and Anupam Kher’s performance that doesn’t just act but ignites the screen, Vijay 69 becomes a testament to a life lived fully, regardless of age.

Earlier, Anupam shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo with Mahesh Bhatt, who gifted him a special poster commemorating 40 years of Saaransh. The poster honored Kher as the ‘Marathon Man of Bollywood’, a nod to his enduring career. Alongside the picture, the veteran actor also posted a touching letter from his first director, filled with heartfelt praise and admiration for the actor’s journey and accomplishments.

