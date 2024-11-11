Anupam Kher reveals why he's staying in a rented house, shares how his mom demanded a home after living in rentals all her life

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, who celebrated both his 69th birthday and 40 years in cinema this year, opened up about his choice to live in a rented apartment. He shared his philosophy of keeping money in the bank rather than investing in property and emphasized the importance of giving while you're alive, rather than leaving behind assets for people to fight over. Kher also revealed how he fulfilled his mother’s wish for a one-bedroom house by gifting her an eight-bedroom home instead.

During a chat with Curly Tales, Anupam Kher shared that he chooses to live in a rented apartment rather than own a house. He explained his philosophy, saying he prefers paying rent monthly instead of tying up his money in property. He believes it's more practical to keep the funds in the bank and use them for rent, rather than investing in buying a house.

The actor said, “I live in a rented apartment, because I decided I don’t want to own a house. Kiske liye (for whom)? Pay the rent every month and live. The money that you will buy a house for, keep it in your bank account and use that to pay your rent instead.”

Anupam also explained his reasoning, saying it's better to distribute wealth after many years rather than having people fight over your property. He said, “It's better to give after you go many years later and to distribute the money rather than people fighting for your house.”

He shared that he bought a house for his mother in Shimla, revealing it all started as a playful conversation seven years ago. While joking that as a big star, he could give her anything she wanted, he expected her to say nothing.

To his surprise, she asked for a house in Shimla. Anupam Kher was puzzled, as they hadn't lived there since his father's death, but his mother had spent her entire life in a rented home, which is why she longed for a place of her own.

The Vijay 69 actor immediately fulfilled his mother’s wish. “She asked for a one-bedroom, but I gave her an eight-bedroom house," he revealed. He added that whenever she stays there for a few months, she carefully switches off the lights in every room to keep the electricity bill low.

When asked if his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, shares her views, Anupam admitted it took her some time to adjust, but she is now on board. He also mentioned that Kirron has her own house in Chandigarh. He drew inspiration from the late Ratan Tata, saying, "Look at him, he is no more, but the kind of life that he lived, he lived in a small house with a small car to travel.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher is earning rave reviews for his performance in his latest Netflix film, Vijay 69. Directed by Akshay Roy, the movie tells the inspiring story of a 69-year-old man, portrayed by Kher, who takes on the challenge of training for a triathlon. The film, which also stars Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja, has been lauded for its uplifting narrative and is currently streaming on Netflix.

