Manmohan Singh passes away: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Kaur, Sanjay Dutt and more mourn the loss of former Prime Minister of India

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The entire nation is numb following the passing away of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh. He passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92 after battling age-related medical conditions. Soon after the heartbreaking news surfaced, several Bollywood celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Nimrat Kaur, among others, mourned the loss on their respective social media handles.

On December 26, PM Narendra Modi shared a couple of pictures from his meetings with Dr. Manmohan Singh. He mourned the loss, stating, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist."

"He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," he further added.

Take a look

Sunny Deol took to his social media handles and shared a photo of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He mourned the loss over his passing, stating, "I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity& contributions to the nation’s growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohanSingh."

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt expressed, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions to India will never be forgotten."

Take a look

Saddened by the passing, Diljit Dosanjh also shared Singh’s photo and expressed grief, stating, "Oh Waheguru." Meanwhile, The Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur wrote, "A scholar-statesman, an architect of India’s economic reforms, his peerless wisdom and humility has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation. Rest in grace and glory, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Satnaam wahe guru #RIPManmohanSinghJi."

Madhuri Dixit and renowned lyricist Manoj Mantushir also shared special posts.

Take a look

An official statement by AIIMS confirmed the news, revealing that the former PM of India was brought to the medical emergency at 8.06 pm. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Several efforts were being made to revive him, but he couldn’t be revived.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shyam Benegal passes away: Legendary filmmaker laid to rest with state honors; Naseeruddin Shah, Gulzar, Boman Irani and more bid emotional farewell