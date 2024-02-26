Anupam Kher says Kaagaz 2 was Satish Kaushik’s passion project, REVEALS they planned to work on 2 more films

Anupam Kher is among the very few actors who have worked in over 540 films. While he knows how to ace his characters and make the audience emotional with his performance, the senior actor also knows how to maintain friendships. After losing his beloved friend, actor, and filmmaker Satish Kaushik, he took it upon himself to tell the world all the stories that his best pal wanted to. In an interview, he spoke about his upcoming film Kaagaz 2 which he calls the passion project of Kaushik.

Anupam Kher reveals after Kaagaz 2, he and Satish Kaushik were to collaborate on two more projects

While talking to PTI, Anupam Kher spoke about his upcoming project Kaagaz 2 in which he will be playing the role of a lawyer while Satish Kaushik portrays a heartbroken father who fights to seek justice after the tragic death of his daughter. Talking about the project, which the 62-year-old star considers Kaushik’s passion project, shared, “It is a very topical film, it is a very complex film, it has that Rashomon impact, that everyone has their own point of view.”

The Kashmir Files actor further divulged that he and Satish Kaushik were to collaborate on two more projects after Kaagaz 2. “There was one film that he was making with me and Darshan (Kumar), it was called Drinking Partners. Rumi Jaffery had written it and after Satish heard the story, he wanted to make it, even though Rumi was keen himself to make it. So, now I’ll request him (Rumi) to do that,” Kher stated.

Kher also added that there was a play called Uss Paar Ka Nazara based on a play called View from the Bridge. “He (Satish Kaushik) wanted to make that with me,” Kher revealed adding that he would try his best to bring all the stories to life that his late pal wanted to share.

Kaagaz 2, marks the sequel to the 2021 Indian biographical comedy film Kaagaz, directed by Satish Kaushik and led by Pankaj Tripathi. It will be released in theatres on March 1 and is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain. The trailer for the film was unveiled recently.

