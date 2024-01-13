PICS: Anurag Kashyap catches up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; dubs Animal helmer 'misunderstood, judged and reviled'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, has enjoyed success at the box office, but it hasn't escaped criticism. A portion of the audience perceives the movie as misogynistic, while another segment questions the merit of films that glorify such themes. Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has gone as far as describing the success of such movies as dangerous, sparking a continuing debate.

Adding his perspective to the discussion, director Anurag Kashyap, known for his work in the gangster, violence, and crime genres, has come forward in support of Vanga. The two directors recently connected, and Kashyap praised Vanga for his work.

Anurag Kashyap praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram to share moments from an evening spent with the director of "Animal," Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In a heartfelt caption, Kashyap expressed his admiration for Vanga, "Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga . The most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmaker at the moment . To me he is the most honest , vulnerable and a lovely human being . And I really don’t give a f*** what any one thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered every thing I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice."

He continued, "Thank you for being patient and being yourself . 40’days since i first saw ANIMAL and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can’t be denied . And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin . Great evening spent with him."

Check out Anurag's Instagram post below:

Animal delves into the narrative of a father absorbed in work, unable to fathom the profound love and admiration from his son. This emotional gap becomes a breeding ground for conflict between them. However, when an assassination attempt is directed at the father, the son retaliates with a relentless rampage. The film promptly soared to blockbuster status, culminating in a celebratory event last week attended by Bollywood's luminaries.

Worth mentioning, specific scenes from the movie, such as the one where Ranbir's character demands Triptii Dimri's character to demonstrate her love by licking his shoe, have sparked discussions and garnered both attention and critique.

