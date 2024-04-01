April Fool's Day: From Akshay Kumar to Aamir Khan, meet Bollywood's biggest pranksters

It's April Fool's Day, the perfect occasion to indulge in some light-hearted mischief with friends and family. It's a day where the mantra of bura na maano, Holi hai finds its playful counterpart. But it's not just regular people who enjoy pranks. Many Bollywood celebs are known for playing tricks too!

They've pulled off some really funny ones at sets or events. So, on April Fool's Day, let's take a look at some of the hilarious pranks that celebrities have played on their friends and colleagues, making everyone laugh out loud.

10 pranks to check out by Bollywood celebs on April Fool's Day

1. Akshay Kumar pranked Huma Qureshi by sending marriage proposals from her phone

During promotions for Jolly LLB 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show, Huma Qureshi shared a prank pulled by her co-star Akshay Kumar. During the shoot, Akshay sneakily took Huma's phone and sent marriage proposals to several Bollywood actors without her knowledge. When Huma discovered what had happened, she was embarrassed and had to send messages to those actors to clarify the situation.

2. Ajay Devgn played a prank by mixing chilli powder in gajar ka halwa

Arjan Bajwa, who worked with Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar, shared with Times of India a hilarious prank played by the actor. One day Ajay served him gajar ka halwa mixed with chili powder on the set. He offered this special treat, claiming it was the best gajar ka halwa he had ever tasted. He happily indulged, only to realize later that it was actually chili powder paste disguised as halwa. Although he did have a tough time after eating it, it was all done in a good humor.

3. Ranbir Kapoor switched water with vodka shots

In a scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor played a prank on his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin by getting them drunk. As reported by Mid-day, a song sequence required Kalki and Aditya to drink from shot glasses. Assuming it was water, as is typical in such scenes, the unsuspecting actors took a sip only to discover that Ranbir had replaced it with vodka.

4. Sonakshi Sinha toppled Akshay Kumar from his chair

Sonakshi Sinha once surprised everyone by playfully knocking her Mission Mangal co-star, Akshay Kumar, off his chair, causing him to fall flat on his back. As jaws dropped in shock, she cheekily remarked, "If people irritate me, that's what I do."

However, Taapsee Pannu clarified that it was all a prank orchestrated to startle the journalists present during the media interaction.

5. Shahid Kapoor scared Alia Bhatt

During the shoot of Shaandar in a castle, Shahid Kapoor and the crew decided to have some fun at Alia Bhatt's expense by playing spooky pranks on her. Shooting late into the night at the castle, a crew member shared eerie stories, adding to the spooky atmosphere and scaring Alia.

Shahid then took it a step further by playing a prank on her. When Alia turned off the lights in her room before bed, she heard knocking on her door and strange noises, causing her to scream in fear. To her relief, it was Shahid behind the door, who quickly entered and turned on the lights before things escalated.

6. Deepika Padukone smashed a bottle on Rohit Shetty's head

A viral video from the Chennai Express shoot captured a moment where Deepika Padukone was seated alongside Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, engaging in conversation. In a playful exchange, Rohit pretended to irritate Deepika, leading her to unexpectedly smash a glass bottle on his head.

The sudden incident startled Shah Rukh Khan. Rohit furthered the prank by pretending to have blood on his head. The Padvaamat actress remained nonchalant and even asked a spot boy to fetch juice for the director, while King Khan and the crew looked on in disbelief. It was later revealed that the entire incident was staged as a prank.

7. Abhishek Bachchan led Aishwarya Rai Bachchan into the men's washroom

Abhishek Bachchan played a comical prank on his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He tricked her into thinking they were going to a hotel room, but instead, he led her to the men's washroom. Aishwarya found the prank amusing and burst into laughter when she realized what had happened.

8. Aamir Khan pranked Raveena Tandon

While Aamir Khan is known as the perfectionist of Bollywood, he also has a playful side and enjoys pulling pranks. Raveena Tandon, his co-star from Andaz Apna Apna, shared with IANS an incident where he pretended to spill a cup of hot tea on her. Startled, Raveena instinctively tried to dodge the tea, only to realize it was a prank—the cup was empty and tied to the plate with a thread.

9. Sunny Leone played a prank on her husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone played a prank on her husband, Daniel Weber, by pretending she had accidentally chopped off her finger. Using an old banana shaped to resemble a finger, she cried out for help, making Daniel believe the situation was real. Panicked, Daniel rushed in to assist, frantically trying to figure out how to help. However, when Sunny pointed out the phone recording their interaction, Daniel realized he had been pranked all along.

10. Adarsh Gourav was pranked by Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, who worked as an assistant director on the sets of My Name is Khan, once played a prank on young Adarsh Gourav, who portrayed the younger version of SRK's character in the film. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Adarsh revealed that during a scene where he had to pump water using a cycle, Sidharth convinced him that he had to swim across the water to reach the other side.

Adarsh, who didn't know how to swim and was only 14 years old at the time, became extremely stressed out, wondering how he would manage. He even contemplated whether he should inform the filmmakers about his inability to swim. However, the scene had nothing to do with swimming; it was simply about riding a cycle.

