AR Rahman says Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila is ‘very naughty picture’

AR Rahman is known worldwide for his impressive work. It’s almost like anything the music composer works on has to hit the right spot. This time, he has joined hands with Imtiaz Ali to produce music for his upcoming biographical drama film Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie tells the story of a Punjabi singer with the same name. While talking about the film, Rahman quipped that it’s a ‘naughty picture.’ Read on to know why he said so.

AR Rahman states Amar Singh Chamkila is a very naughty picture

AR Rahman was in a chat with News18, wherein he spoke about his upcoming projects. While talking about the Hindi film Amar Singh Chamkila, the Indian musician describes it as ‘naughty.’ Sharing the reason behind it, he said, “It is a very naughty picture; we had to find the place for music. If you look at it, Chamika is a composer, lyricist, and singer. The question I asked was, ‘Why am I needed?’ I said, ‘Oh! We can do this part. We can make it like a musical where everybody sings about Chamkila, blaming him for the good or the bad.’ That’s the director’s point of view, and that was exciting.”

During the chat, Rahman also shared his experience of working with Imtiaz Ali. He said, “I love working with Imtiaz. He is very friendly. You know, with certain people, work happens [just] like that, and there’s no pressure. With him, there’s never been pressure at all. I always wanted to do Punjabi music. I love the potency of the language in music. So, this was a great opportunity.”

Parineeti Chopra revealed the thing she learned from Diljit Dosanjh during the shoot

While talking to PTI earlier, Parineeti Chopra said that when she signed the film, it felt like her dream role. Before the shoot, she thought she could speak Punjabi well and could sing songs, too. But after meeting with Diljit Dosanjh, she got a reality check.

“I was a student in front of Diljit. I used to check my diction with Diljit. (That) I am pronouncing the word correctly or not, or how should I do it? The biggest challenge for us was that we should not sing like us. We had to try to sing like Amarjot and Chamkila,” she stated.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the biopic stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra tell the tale of Indian pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, whose songs were massive hits in the 80s. Amar Singh Chamkila is set to release on April 12, 2024, coinciding with the occasion of Baisakhi.

