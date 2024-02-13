Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan reveals her Instagram handle got 'hacked' last week; 'It was extremely frustrating'

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time in a private nikah ceremony. He exchanged vows with his partner, Sshura Khan, on December 24, 2023. The couple has been posting pictures of their romantic moments on social media since their wedding. Now, Sshura Khan revealed on her social media that her Instagram account was hacked.

Sshura Khan reveals her Instagram account was hacked

Today, on Februay 13, Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan took to her Instagram story and revealed that her account was hacked recently. Describing the incident as "extremely frustrating'," she posted her gratitude to the Facebook and Instagram teams for assisting her in recovering her account.

Her post read, “Hello everyone. Last week my Instagram account got compromised and it was extremely frustrating that it got hacked but with the help of Instagram and Facebook and my dear friend Shelly Bhutra, I got it retrieved. Would like to thank them all for their support. Feels good to be back. Much love. Sshura Khan.”

Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan twins with hubby Arbaaz Khan in orange

On February 5, Sshura Khan posted a collage of three pictures on her Instagram Story featuring herself and her husband, actor Arbaaz Khan. Through the images, the renowned makeup artist shared a glimpse of her romantic Monday morning spent with her spouse.

The images show the couple gazing romantically into each other's eyes. Both Arbaaz and Sshura, who recently tied the knot, wore matching orange attire. Sshura tagged Arbaaz in the photo and included a red heart emoji.

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

Arbaaz Khan, who had been in the news due to wedding speculations with Sshura Khan, officially got married to Sshura on December 24, 2023. Sshura is known as the makeup artist for Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

The marriage ceremony occurred in Mumbai at Arpita Khan's residence, where the couple conducted the traditional wedding customs surrounded by their near and dear ones.

Arbaaz and Sshura posted their wedding photos together. In the pictures, they appear enchanting while posing amidst floral arrangements. Both the bride and groom wore matching floral attire for their special day.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

