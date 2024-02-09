WATCH: Arbaaz Khan gives ‘perfect husband’ vibes as he accompanies wife Sshura Khan to salon and waits outside

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time in an intimate nikah ceremony as he exchanged the vows with his ladylove, Sshura Khan, on December 24, 2023. Since their marriage, the couple has been sharing pictures of their romantic moments on social media. Their PDA moments also never go unnoticed. The couple often makes public appearances together, likewise, today, February 9, Arbaaz accompanied his wife Sshura as the latter visited a salon.

Arbaaz Khan waits outside salon as he accompanies his wife Sshura Khan

A video on Instagram shows Arbaaz Khan giving a perfect husband vibe as he waits outside a salon for his wife Sshura Khan. He was seen checking his phone till Sshura came out of the salon.

Arbaaz wore a white T-shirt and black pants while Sshura chose a colorful outfit paired with jeans. After she visits the salon, the couple can be seen leaving the place in their car.

On February 5, Sshura Khan took to her Instagram Story and shared three pictures in a collage form with her husband and actor Arbaaz Khan. The celebrity makeup artist gave a glimpse of her romantic morning with her husband.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen staring at each other eyes romantically. The newly married couple twinned in orange outfits. Sharing the photo, Sshura tagged Arbaaz and added a red heart.

Arbaaz Khan reveals the decision to marry Sshura Khan was not made in a hurry

Talking to Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan addressed the age gap between him and his wife Sshura Khan. He said that although his wife is younger than him, it is not like she is 16 years old. “She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” said Arbaaz.

He also revealed that he hid his relationship from his family. “Initially, they didn’t know. They knew I was just meeting someone, but when they realized that this was a huge step that I was taking, they were more than happy." Arbaaz added that he had the support of his loved ones because they know these decisions are made between two mature people.

