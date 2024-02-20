Arhaan Khan drops old PIC of bike-riding Salman Khan with brother Arbaaz Khan, writes 'brothers, bikes and biceps'

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan, is one of the most loved star kids in the film industry. He enjoys a huge fan following on his Instagram account, and whenever he posts, Arhaan receives a lot of love from his fans and followers. A while ago, he took to his social media account and dropped a bunch of pictures featuring Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan, Salman Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

Arhaan Khan drops pictures ft. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nirvaan Khan

On February 20, taking to his Instagram account, Arhaan Khan shared a bunch of family pictures. In the first picture, Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan can be seen riding a bike together likewise the second picture shows Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan riding a bike. The other snapshots give a glimpse of Arhaan playing cricket, some nature clicks, a doggy, and a TV screen.

Sharing the pictures, Arhaan wrote, "brothers, bikes and biceps"

Have a look:

A few weeks ago, he also shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram. In the first photo, he can be seen posing with his mother, Malaika Arora. Some of the pictures also show him with his friends. One of the pictures shows him gracing his dada Arbaaz Khan's wedding. Arhaan can also be seen posing with paparazzi for a sweet picture.

His post received love from his fans and followers. One wrote, "Him (red hearts)." Another commented, "arhan with the paps>>>>" "hmmmm last slide???? i see u (eye emoji)," wrote a third fan. A fourth fan wrote, "I am your big fan arhaan bhai." Others were also seen dropping red hearts as they complimented Arhaan with lovely words.

When Arhaan Khan played guitar at dad Arbaaz Khan's wedding

Arbaaz Khan married for the second time in December 2023. He married makeup artist Sshura Khan. During his father's wedding, Arhaan mesmerized everyone with his musical skills as he played the guitar. This performance not only stole the hearts of the attendees but also earned praise from netizens.

Adding to his recent notable moments, Arhaan made headlines for celebrating Christmas with his mother, Malaika, showing his full enthusiasm for the festive occasion.

