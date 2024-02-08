Arhaan Khan's photo dump is all about posing with mom Malaika Arora, gracing dad Arbaaz Khan's wedding and more

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan, is one of the most loved star kids in the film industry. He enjoys a huge fan following on his Instagram account, and whenever he posts, Arhaan receives a lot of love from his fans and followers. A while ago, he took to his social media account and dropped a photo dump, which included a picture with his mother, him gracing his dad Arbaaz Khan's wedding, and many more.

Arhaan Khan's photo dump is too cute to miss

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arhaan Khan shared a bunch of pictures. In the first photo, he can be seen posing with his mother, Malaika Arora. Some of the pictures also show him with his friends. One of the pictures shows him gracing his dada Arbaaz Khan's wedding. Arhaan can also be seen posing with paparazzi for a sweet picture.

Have a look:

His post received love from his fans and followers. One wrote, "Him (red hearts)." Another commented, "arhan with the paps>>>>" "hmmmm last slide???? i see u (eye emoji)," wrote a third fan. A fourth fan wrote, "I am your big fan arhaan bhai." Others were also seen dropping red hearts as they complimented Arhaan with sweet words.

A few days ago, paparazzi spotted Arhaan Khan in Mumbai while donning his gym attire. One cameraman inquired, "Jaa rahe ho ki nahi aap" (Are you going or not), to which Arhaan responded, "Haa, jaa raha hu aaj Zaanu ke ghar, milenge waha bhi" (Yes, I'm going to Zaanu's house today, we'll meet there too).

The paparazzi playfully asked further, "Kahan par hai lekin?" (But where is it?). Sharing laughter, Arhaan said that they already knew the answer as he was planning to attend the birthday celebration of Amrita Arora's son, Azaan. He then waved to everyone and said goodbye to the paparazzi as he got into his car.

Arhaan Khan played guitar at dad Arbaaz Khan's wedding

Arbaaz Khan married for the second time in December 2023. He married makeup artist Sshura Khan. During his father's wedding, Arhaan captivated everyone with his musical skills as he played the guitar. This performance not only stole the hearts of the attendees but also earned praise from netizens.

Adding to his recent notable moments, Arhaan made headlines for celebrating Christmas with his mother, Malaika, showing his full enthusiasm for the festive occasion.

