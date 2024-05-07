Ankit Gupta is all set to feature in a new daily soap for Star Plus titled Maati Se Bandhi Dor. The Udaariyaan actor will be paired opposite popular Marathi Actress Rutuja Bagwe in the show. The promo for the show has been shot and will soon be released.

Ahead of stepping into the shoes of a brand new character, Ankit Gupta sat down for a detailed interview with Pinkvilla wherein he also revealed about skipping Khatron Ke Khiladi as he wanted to prioritize his acting career.

Ankit Gupta on not taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi

After doing a show like Bigg Boss 16, we asked Ankit Gupta if he considered doing Khatron Ke Khiladi which is an equally popular reality show, he said, "I had a meeting with them but same time around I got the show as well. As an actor, I got a little greedy as I wanted to act. Khatron is there for another few years."

He added, "There are still chances of getting an offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi in next season, but yeh job abhi thoda alag karne ka mauka mil raha hai, maybe aage shayad naa mile. (Maybe I wouldn't get the chance to do something different in terms of acting in the future.)"

Take a look at the entire video interview of Ankit Gupta here:

When asked about slowly getting active on social media, the Junooniyatt actor quipped, "Well, now I have to. There are a lot of people who are after my life and want me to be active on social media."

Ankit Gupta started his acting journey with Balika Vadhu and was appreciated for his stint in Sadda Haq. He rose to fame with his performance in Udaariyaan and his chemistry with co-actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was quite loved. He also did shows like Bigg Boss 16 and Junooniyatt.

