Arjun Kapoor calls Shah Rukh Khan 'genius' and 'AI se bhi aage'; associates 'swag' word with him and Virat Kohli

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors of Indian cinema. Many Bollywood stars look up to him and have expressed their love for him. Arjun Kapoor also proved that he is an SRK fan like all of us with his latest statement. He called him a ‘genius’ and said that his brain was ahead of even AI. Arjun also associated the word ‘swag’ with the superstar and Virat Kohli.

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Arjun Kapoor shared his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and opined on why he rules Bollywood. The actor, who started his career as an AD on the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, talked from his personal experience. He revealed that he was in awe of Shah Rukh when he was an assistant. Arjun expressed his belief that there were some people who were ‘touched by God.’

He discussed SRK’s larger-than-life personality and said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki unko jo dimaag mila hai wo adbhut aur vichitra hai. Wo AI se bhi aage hain (I think the brain he has got is amazing and bizarre. He is further than even AI).” Arjun stated that SRK had compassion and understanding. He added that the Jawan actor was careful about details but also relaxed at the same time. Arjun credited Shah Rukh’s upbringing for the person he is.

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor also mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s desire to constantly try and gain more knowledge. Calling him a ‘special human being,’ the Singham Again actor stated, “He is already at a higher playing field at an operational level. Whether that has come from experiences or whether that has come from the gift that he has been given. He has made the most of that. He is a genius.”

Arjun shared that SRK gives a feeling of ‘warmth’ whenever he meets him. He said that there is an ‘aura’ around the superstar, and being in his presence is a unique experience. Describing King Khan as ‘timeless,’ Arjun disclosed that conversing with him has always impacted him.

During the same podcast, Arjun Kapoor also talked about Shah Rukh Khan in terms of onscreen. He said that the latter made people believe in dreams through his characters. Arjun added that he connected with the common man and also made the audience believe in romance.

Advertisement

Arjun further appreciated SRK’s confidence, energy, and the ‘slight arrogance’ one needs. He said, “When you look at the overachievers or the achievers, you need to have an arrogance about yourself.” He stated that the belief in yourself was needed.

Mentioning the term ‘swag,’ Arjun continued, “I think when you see a Virat Kohli, the swag that we call… Aaj ek word hai swag (Today, there is a word: swag) actually Shah Rukh Khan sir, Virat Kohli… The arrogance allows you to deliver because you know that you're above in a certain sense; you know you have it in you.” He concluded by saying that if a person ‘undermines’ himself, then he is giving others an opportunity to undermine him more.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie Singham Again, the latest installment of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. He is set to star in No Entry 2. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to start the shooting of his action thriller King.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sky Force: Akshay Kumar-led upcoming aerial action film wrapped; director says it was 'surely a difficult one to achieve'