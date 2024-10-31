Singham Again: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming Cop Universe film

Singham Again is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. The trailer and the songs of the Ajay Devgn-led film have created a lot of buzz among the audience. As the release of the Cop Universe’s next installment draws closer, let’s have a look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other details you should know about the film before watching it in theaters.

The cast of Singham Again includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty. The screenplay is written by Yunus Sajawal, Abhijeet Khuman, Kshitij Patwardhan, Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandkumar, and Rohit Shetty. The movie is the fifth installment in the Cop Universe and the sequel to Singham Returns.

In Singham Again, Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham has to save his wife Avni, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, from a terrorist, Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor). The 4-minute, 58-second trailer of the film has many references to the Hindu epic Ramayana. It shows Singham going to great lengths to rescue his wife just like Lord Rama did for Mata Sita.

Tiger Shroff’s Satya worships him like Lakshmana. Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi are shown having characteristics of Lord Hanuman and Garuda, respectively. Danger Lanka is the Ravana of the story.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Singham Again a U/A rating. According to their website, the runtime of the film is 144 minutes, i.e., 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Two songs from the soundtrack of the movie have been released. The title track has been composed by Ravi Basrur, written by Swanand Kirkire, and sung by Santhosh Venky. Meanwhile, Jai Bajrangbali is composed by Thaman S with vocals by Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, and various artists.

Singham Again is set to release in theaters on November 1, 2024, the auspicious occasion of Diwali. It is clashing with the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

