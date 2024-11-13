EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor discusses ‘terrific chemistry’ with Ranveer Singh in Gunday; says ‘Priyanka Chopra was out of our league…’

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s scene in the recently released film Singham Again has impressed the audience a lot. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun discussed their previous film Gunday. He talked about their ‘terrific’ chemistry and also expressed how Priyanka Chopra doing that film was a big thing as she was out of their league.

In the latest episode of Behind the Success with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor talked about his 2014 film Gunday with Ranveer Singh and stated how it was such a big film to mount back then. He said, “A film called Gunday, to give title roles to us on the cusp of maybe 2-2 films being done. The way they set us up, the way Ali (Abbas Zafar) shot us, the way he presented us, the songs, the scale, the styling, the attitude.”

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan, who were part of the film, Arjun continued, “Priyanka Chopra was a big star... she still is, but what I mean is she was out of our league, just like she is in the film in that sense, and then she did the film. Then Irrfan sir, to have the pleasure of working with him, to be this opposition force. Ali mounted it; Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) believed that was the way to really connect with the masses.”

Arjun also shared his belief that Gunday would have given more value had it been released in today’s time. He explained, “At that point in time, we were going through a multiplex era where there was a slight bit of looking at a distance from mass, mainstream material. Gunday is exactly what today is being celebrated; it's high octane; it's larger than life.”

Coming to his chemistry with Ranveer Singh, Arjun mentioned, “It gave all of us a chance to show people that Ranveer and I have terrific chemistry, which today’s carried forward.”

Watch the full interview here!

During the conversation, Arjun Kapoor also expressed his happiness at being a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. He recalled how he and Ranveer used to joke on the sets of Gunday that someday they would work together in a Rohit Shetty movie.

Regarding his scene with Ranveer in Singham Again, the actor said, “What is nice in that scene is there is a yin and yang. There's a certain calm and composure that I bring, and there's a certain madness and energy that he brings. I think both our energies are really, really good in general with each other, and it translates a lot on screen.”

