Sky Force: Akshay Kumar-led upcoming aerial action film wrapped; director says it was 'surely a difficult one to achieve'

The countdown to the new year has started, and with it comes the promise of some exciting Bollywood movies in 2025. Among them is the highly anticipated aerial action film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The director duo Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur recently announced that the film’s shooting has wrapped. The latter mentioned that the movie was a ‘difficult one to achieve.’

On December 16, 2024, the directors of the upcoming film Sky Force took to Instagram Stories and shared that the shooting had been wrapped. Sandeep Kewlani lauded his team and said, “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who worked on Sky Force. The film was definitely a challenging one to bring to life, but it’s the dedication of the crew that made it all possible.”

Abhishek Anil Kapur wrote, “Best Crew. Can’t thank each one who worked on Sky Force enough. The film was surely a difficult one to achieve. But its the crew which made it all happen.”

Have a look at their stories!

Sky Force was officially announced in 2023. The film is based on true events and will showcase ‘India's first and deadliest airstrike.’ Alongside Akshay Kumar, the cast features Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, debutant Veer, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Advertisement

Sky Force is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2025. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed the release date of the film. A source close to the development shared, “Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and team feel that Sky Force is the perfect film for the Republic Day period. It's high on action, drama, emotions, and thrills, and on top of it, it has a lot of patriotism as well. It's set against the backdrop of India's first-ever air strike on Pakistan, and the film has shaped up very well.”

Talking about the promotional campaign, the source added, “It’s going to be a month-long campaign, and the trailer will set the vibe for the arrival of Sky Force with all the might and force.” The trailer is expected to drop very soon.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor will slide into ‘edgy nasty gangster 90s’ after ‘dark and menacing’ Deva; starts prepping for Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara?