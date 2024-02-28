Arjun Kapoor on playing negative role in Singham Again; 'I have always wanted to experiment onscreen'

Ever since the first look of Arjun Kapoor as the cold-blooded villain of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again was revealed, there has been an immense curiosity among the audience to see him playing the role on the big screen. Although it's not the first time that Arjun is playing a character with negative traits but to see him in a full-blown negative character will be truly exciting. The actor has now thanked his mentors Aditya Chopra & Rohit Shetty for believing in his ability to essay negative roles.

Arjun Kapoor thanks Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for trusting him with negative roles

Expressing his gratitude towards Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty who trusted him to play negative characters, Arjun Kapoor says, “﻿I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like Ishaqzaade, Aurungzeb and after all these years, here I’m, playing a villain in Singham Again. While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play characters that are flawed then, now, I’m thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out and out villain in his ambitious and much-loved Cop Universe film! Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way.”

He further adds, “Both these people have been true mentors in my film career and I’m grateful that a hit-machine filmmaker like Rohit Shetty believes that I could surprise people by playing a villain in Singham Again.”

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor is thrilled to play a villain in Singham Again

Arjun has expressed that he is thrilled to play a baddie in Singham Again because it has given him a chance to experiment as an actor too.

“I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an arch-enemy of the cops in Singham Again was a thrilling opportunity for me,” he says.

He further adds, “As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I’m on the sets of Singham Again. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with Singham Again.”

More about Singham Again

Singham Again is the 3rd part of Ajay Devgn led much-loved franchise Singham and 5th part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Singham released in 2011 and proved to be a hit at the box office. A sequel titled Singham Returns hit the cinemas in 2014. And now 10 years later, 3rd part of the franchise is in the making. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor, the film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.

Advertisement

While Kareena will be playing Ajay's love interest in the film, Deepika will be entering the universe as a female cop. Akshay Kumar will return as Veer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh will make a comeback as Simmba. Tiger Shroff will also be making a fresh entry into the universe as a cop.

Interestingly, Singham Again will see best friends Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor having a face-off on the big screen. The actors were last seen together as best friends in the 2014 film Gunday. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also had Priyanka Chopra in the lead.