Ashwatthama The Saga Continues: Shahid Kapoor to play lead in ancient tale; Jackky Bhagnani drops announcement

In 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment for a mythological epic. Today, March 19, Prime Video Indian unveiled an exciting slate of shows and films for 2024 which includes Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues where Shahid will play the lead.

Shahid Kapoor to play lead role in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues

Prime Video India shared the news that the OTT release of Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues will be after the film's theatrical release. Shahid Kapoor is set to be seen in the lead role in the film. Re-sharing the exciting news, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "I have grown up listening to the fascinating tales of Mahabharata, so I'm really excited to announce our next venture: "Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues." I'm looking forward to collaborating with @shahidkapoor" Notably, the film will be released in 5 languages.

As we mentioned above, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about the same earlier. Previously, a close source divulged details and informed, "It's the most ambitious project for Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. They have been developing this project since early this year and are determined to create a visual spectacle that Indian audiences have never seen before. Shahid has been their first and only choice since the inception of this project, and he’s already signed on for it. The movie is a technologically advanced project that promises to transport audiences to a never-before-explored world."

Shahid Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon. The film also featured Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Recently, the actor shared a picture from the sets of Deva as he is currently filming for the film. Sharing a black-and-white picture from the sets of Deva, he captioned the post, "‘Back’ on set DEVA !!" In the shared image, Kapoor can be seen flaunting his biceps. On the other hand, fans eagerly anticipate the second season of his popular web series, Farzi. With these exciting projects on the horizon, Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances.

