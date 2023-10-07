EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor teams up with Vashu Bhagnani for mythological epic; Shooting begins in 2024

After foraying into the OTT sphere with Raj & DK's Amazon Prime Video series, Farzi, early this year, Shahid Kapoor followed it with Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller, Bloody Daddy. Both projects received immense love and appreciation from audiences and critics alike, making 2023 a satisfying and successful year for Shahid. As he gears up to begin shooting for Rosshan Andrrews' thriller this month, we hear Shahid has already signed a big-budget production, set to commence filming next year.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment for a mythological epic. The film is based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata and will feature Shahid portraying one of the most powerful characters from the epic. Although the specific details of the project have been kept under wraps at this moment, the film is being billed as a VFX-laden extravaganza, planned to be mounted on a massive scale. A South filmmaker has come on board to direct it, however, his identity hasn’t been revealed yet.

Shahid Kapoor signed on for Vashu Bhagnani's most ambitious project

"It's the most ambitious project for Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. They have been developing this project since early this year and are determined to create a visual spectacle that Indian audiences have never seen before. Shahid has been their first and only choice since the inception of this project, and he’s already signed on for it. The movie is a technologically advanced project that promises to transport audiences to a never-before-explored world," revealed a source close to the development, adding that preparations for the movie have already begun and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the vision is faithfully translated to the screen.

Shahid Kapoor is excited to embark on this uncharted territory with this mythological drama and will commence shooting in the first half of 2024. He is expected to dive into this project after finishing Rosshan Andrrews' cop thriller, which begins production this month in Mumbai. Shahid is also discussing a commercial potboiler with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but that's still in the initial stage of conversation. On the release front, he will next be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan's yet-untitled robot rom-com, scheduled to release in cinemas on Valentine's Day weekend next year.

