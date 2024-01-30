Athiya Shetty talks about dad Suniel Shetty; reveals she wants to imbibe THIS quality from her parents

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty. The father-daughter duo share a great bond and never cease to serve major goals. On various occasions, the two are even seen posting cutesy posts dedicated to each other. Needless to say, Suniel Shetty is one of the most celebrated members of the film industry. The proud daughter who is also aware of the respect her father has earned over the years hopes to imbibe his qualities. In a recent interview, the actress went to speak extensively about her parents.

Athiya Shetty talks about her bond with her dad Suniel Shetty

In an interview with ETimes, Athiya Shetty talked about her father, Suniel Shetty, as she reflected on her bond with her father. The actress divulged about her equation with her parents. The actress stated that neither her brother (Ahan Shetty) nor she is a daddy or mommy’s child. She stated that there are certain things that they can talk to their father about or vice versa. They have a great relationship with both their parents.

However, having said that, the actress believes that each relationship demands a different perspective and outlook. The actress hailed her parents as her ‘friends’ in her growing-up years, and mentioned the respect was always there.

“Ahan (Shetty) is way more righteous. If I am angry, it shows. I can argue with my parents, but he won’t. He never wants them to feel bad. He is more thoughtful that way. He thinks and overthinks. Personality-wise, I am more like my dad, while Ahan is a lot like my mom. In our family, we all balance each other out,” she said.

Advertisement

The Hero actress further talked about her father’s prolonged existence as an actor in the industry. According to her, it is the goodwill that has helped him reach a point. “Everywhere I go, people talk about my parents’ goodwill. Any set that I go to, people talk about much they like my dad, and when you hear people say such lovely things about him, you realize how hard is it to fill in his shoes. He is immensely love and respected in the industry,” she was quoted as saying.

Athiya Shetty on the quality she wants to imbibe from her parents

Furthermore, she also talked about her mother, Mana Shetty, and opined that her mother is also of a similar nature. The actress stated that she maintained her place, remained independent, and surrendered her time to raise her and her brother, Ahan Shetty. She went on to share that she would like to inherit the quality of respect her parents have for people and their time.

Calling them ‘genuinely good-hearted people’, the actress believes that even if she could be 5 percent of the way her parents make people feel, she would be elated. Athiya also recalled her parents being strict with them in their growing up days not for getting good grades but concerning respect towards their elders and peers. “They raised us well,” she remarked.

Suniel Shetty's bond with son-in-law KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, is married to cricketer KL Rahul. Notably, the Welcome To The Jungle actor has great admiration for his son-in-law. Several endearing posts on social media also testify the same.

Advertisement

Last year, in an interview with ANI, the veteran actor had also talked about feeling bad when people troll the cricketer. The actor was asked if it hurt him, and he said that it hurt him more than it hurt Rahul. Revealing what his son-in-law says to him, the actor added, "Dad my bat will talk."