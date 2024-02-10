Ayesha Kapur who played little Rani Mukerji in Black wishes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again

In a world where most Hindi films start streaming on OTT two months after their theatrical release, there's one highly acclaimed film that took 19 years to come on OTT. Yes, we are talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. Ayesha Kapur who played little Michelle McNally in the film has now opened up about what it means for her to finally see the film on OTT. She is also looking forward to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in future.

Ayesha Kapur is happy that her friends will now be able to see Black

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ayesha said that she was surprised when the film wasn't available on any OTT platform. But now that it's streaming on OTT more viewers will see it, including her friends from college in America. "I was surprised that it wasn’t on any platform for the longest time. I think just being on OTT makes it more accessible,” she said.

Ayesha Kapur on how her character impacted the blind and deaf community

Ayesha who was just 9 years old when she closely worked with Amitabh Bachchan and SLB for the film also talked about the real-life impact of her character. “It had affected the blind and deaf community too. It’s become a cult film even in Korea. It’s crazy to think where all this film was traveled and the impact it made on people from different demographics,” she mentioned.

The actress also added that she didn't realize at that time what she was getting into because she wasn't exposed to Bollywood at all. Talking about how it was working with Big B and Bhansali, she said, “they didn’t treat me like a nine-year-old. They included me in the creative process helping me shine, and bringing out the best in me.”

Ayesha Kapur plans to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the future

Ayesha said that she couldn't work with SLB post Black because of her studies. Although she was in touch with him regarding one of his productions, she couldn't be a part of it because she got accepted into Columbia University. But now that she has completed her studies, she looks forward to working with the filmmaker again.

About Black

Black is a 2005 Bollywood film about a deaf-and-blind woman's relationship with her alcoholic teacher Debraj, who later gets diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. The film had Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles while Ayesha Kapur played the role of the young version of Rani Mukerji's character.

