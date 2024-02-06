Did you know Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked for 1 year on Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar songs?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic world is always a delight to witness for cinema lovers because the filmmaker's passion is visible in every department. Music has always been an integral part of SLB's cinema and if you think he won't serve you those melodious gems with his upcoming OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, then this update is for you. Heera Mandi's album will have 6 to 7 songs and the filmmaker has worked hard on each one of them for a year so that they match the audience's expectations.

The music of Heera Mandi: The Diamond Bazaar

A source has told Pinkvilla that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi will have 6 to 7 songs in the album and all of them will be a visual treat to relish on the screen. This is the first time, an OTT show will be having songs of such a grand scale. SLB who always gives his personal attention to the music of his films has spent a year working on the music of Heeramandi, a show so close to his heart. Well, we just can't wait for the songs to drop and to get smitten by its magic.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the main roles and is all set to release worldwide this year on Netflix.

What is Heeramandi about?

The show which is the 14-year passion project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali revolves around the world where 'courtesans were once queens'. Amid a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test.

The first look of the upcoming web series was revealed recently and it teased everyone by giving a sneak peek to the grand enthralling world SLB will present with his digital debut. Being one of the biggest shows to come out of India, it is expected to revolutionize the OTT space in the country.

Great response to the First Look

The first look of Heeramandi has received great response from the public and celebs. SLB's Gangubai, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and shared her excitement for the show. She wrote, "Pure magic" alongside a sparkles emoji, and eagerly added, "Cannot wait!!!!"

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Bollywood film will be again with Alia Bhatt and will also have Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Titled Love and War, it will be a love triangle with war in its backdrop.

The latest update regarding the film is that it will have Ranbir Kapoor playing a twisted grey character. A source told Pinkvilla, “It’s a twisted grey character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar.”

“It has elements of heroism but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years,” the source added.

Love and War is all set to go on floors in the last quarter of 2024 and is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.